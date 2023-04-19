MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say they have made at least one arrest in a violent carjacking last year in North Memphis.

MPD said the victim was northbound on University Street at Hubert Street the day after Christmas when he was involved in a crash and carjacked.

The victim said a white Volkswagen Jetta sideswiped him, and several people got out of the vehicle and began beating him.

He said someone shot him in the leg at some point, and then all the suspects drove off in his 2017 Chrysler 300 and left the white Jetta behind.

Investigators said Leantonio Jones, 24, was developed as one of the people who assaulted and carjacked the victim and was identified by witnesses who saw what happened.

Jones is charged with attempted second-degree murder, carjacking, and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

According to the Memphis Date Hub, last year, there were 426 carjackings in the Memphis area, and so far this year, there have been 92.

Carjacking numbers on 2022. Source: Memphis Data Hub

Jones has a lengthy criminal record and is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges on Thursday.