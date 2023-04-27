MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made after a string of sexual assaults and abductions involving children in South Memphis, Memphis Police announced.

MPD, in coordination with the FBI and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, arrested the suspect around 5:15 p.m. Thursday. The suspect was positively identified by two juvenile victims.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

MPD says they will work closely with the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office to ensure successful prosecution in the case.

Police are asking anyone that was a victim or has been approached by a man offering a ride in the Gaslight, Bunker Hill, and Cane Creek areas to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.