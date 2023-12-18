MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 55-year-old man is charged with shooting and killing a 17-year-old at a Hickory Hill Sonic last month, after accusing the teen of breaking into his wife’s car.

Timothy Moore was booked into jail Friday on charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and two firearms charges.

On November 3, a teenager was shot in the chest at the Sonic at 4130 Kirby Parkway. He later died of his injuries.

Police reports say a witness, who was behind the restaurant with the victim that day, saw a man in a red Ford Edge with drive-out tags pull up and shoot the teen before speeding away.

Officers used video to trace the tag to the vehicle’s owner, who told them he drove Moore to the Sonic to confront the victim. Moore “unexpectedly” fired two shots before running back to the vehicle, police said.

Moore was confronting the victim because he believed the teen was responsible for burglarizing his wife’s car earlier that day. That was corroborated by a police report that directed officers to the Sonic.

Records show Moore was convicted of attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery in February 2004 and was sentenced to 18 years confinement.

Moore has a court hearing Monday. There was no bond information.