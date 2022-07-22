MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for killing one person and injuring two others during a shooting in Southeast Memphis earlier this month.

Police said Anthony Jones shot the victims around midnight on July 14. Jones is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of reckless endangerment, and a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

According to police, the three victims were outside arguing when shots rang out outside the home on the 5500 block of Apple Blossom Dr.

Two of the victims told police they were shot while trying to run away.

Officers located Dwight Pritchard lying in the grass in front of the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Jones was located and taken into custody where he admitted to the crime. He told officers he thought the Pritchard had a gun after he threatened to shoot the residents at the home.

However, police said they didn’t locate another weapon at the scene.

Jones is being held in jail on a $165,000 bond.