MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made in the kidnapping and robbery of a FedEx driver.

DeAngelo Smith was arrested Tuesday after authorities found him hiding in an attic.

The incident happened back in November in Southeast Memphis off of Germantown Road.

The FedEx driver says he delivered a package to Smith on Eggleston Street. He then continued to Selfridge Cove where he made another delivery.

After the FedEx driver returned to his truck from making the second delivery, he told police Smith was inside the FedEx truck armed with a gun.

He says the man then forced him to follow a silver SUV to the corner of Germantown Road and Callis Cut Off Road.

There, the FedEx driver says, the man ordered him to open up the back of his truck.

The robber then proceeded to take packages out of the truck and load them into the SUV.

The FedEx driver identified Smith through a photo lineup back in November and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Tiana Sandifer

Tuesday, members of the Multi-Agency Gang Task Force found him at a home on Holmes Road.

They additionally arrested Tiana Sandifer at the home for allegedly trying to hide Smith.

She told police he wasn’t there, but Smith was found hiding in the attic.

Sandifer is being charged with accessory after the fact.

Smith is charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping.