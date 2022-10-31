MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged following an incident over the weekend that killed one person and critically injured three.

Peter Vaca, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder after an investigation by Memphis Police.

The incident occurred on the 3900 block of Park Avenue early Sunday morning. Police responded to the shooting around 2 a.m. and found a man, Eduardo Oceja, lying on the ground of a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.

Oceja was taken to St. Francis Hospital for treatment, but was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to police witnesses, two women advised MPD that they noticed Vaca and every other person in the car carrying a firearm. MPD said the witnesses got out of the red Dodge Durango and saw Vaca drive south on Shotwell Street and turn into the parking lot on the 3900 block of Park Avenue.

The women then heard several gunshots.

Police obtained surveillance footage from the building and saw an exchange of gunfire between the Durango and four men standing in the parking lot. All four men were hit in the exchange, but it is unclear if anyone in the Durango was hurt.

The Durango’s rear window was hit in the crossfire, and video showed the vehicle driving off westbound on Park Avenue. Investigators were able to track Vaca’s whereabouts at his home in Hickory Hill where they found the red Dodge Durango with rear window damage.

Vaca is now being held in custody. There is no bond information posted at this time.

Vaca’s next court appearance is scheduled for November 1.