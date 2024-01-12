MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is now in jail for attempted murder after police say he shot and robbed a man in Fox Meadows back in 2022.

Christopher Williams, 23, is charged with criminal attempt first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

Christopher Williams

On October 5, 2022, officers say they responded to the Shell gas station on Mt. Moriah Road. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim stated that he met up with a male acquaintance, later identified as Christopher Williams, at the gas station to buy some marijuana.

The victim said he met Williams on a dating website and visited him on several occasions.

MPD says when Williams approached the victim’s car, he pointed a gun at him and demanded all of his belongings. Williams then shot him after he refused, police say. Williams reportedly took the victim’s iPhone before leaving the scene.

The victim was then taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

On October 6, 2022, investigators say the victim gave a recorded statement and positively identified Williams in a six-person photograph as the person responsible for shooting him and taking his phone.

During that time, the victim was still in the hospital in critical condition.

Christopher Williams is scheduled to appear in court on Monday at 10 a.m.

In 2021, Williams was charged with assault and bodily harm. In 2022, he was charged with seven counts of aggravated assault and a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.