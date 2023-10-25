MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing a man at a Whitehaven gas station last week.

According to reports, on October 15, officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of East Shelby Drive at the Marathon gas station. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Video surveillance showed the victim arguing with a man who was in a red Dodge Caravan with a faded hood. The male driver reportedly approached the victim and shot him after briefly exchanging words.

The male driver was referred to as “Jay” by the two females and two other males who were with him.

On October 17, an anonymous person told officials the suspect was Gequavious Hill.

They claimed he lived in Whitehaven and drove one of his family member’s red Dodge Caravan. Police went to the residence and showed a family member the footage; Hill was identified as the shooter.

Hill’s next court date is scheduled for Thursday morning.