MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a person who they say is responsible for stealing purses from Dillard’s and selling them on the street.

According to reports, on January 13, Appling Farms Station Officers responded to a theft in the 2700 block of N. Germantown Parkway.

Officers were told that two women entered the store and cut the security wires off several Brahmin purses. The women grabbed five purses and ran out of the door without paying. The merchandise totaled $2,534, police say.

On Wednesday, police took Elbert Walker into custody. Walker admitted to taking the purses and selling them on the street.

Walker is set to appear in court on Thursday.