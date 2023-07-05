MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old was arrested for his role in allegedly robbing three men at gunpoint, which resulted in one of them dying.

Sunday, at 5:42 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Camelot Lane. MPD said four males armed with handguns robbed three people at gunpoint.

After taking their property, they fired several shots, police say. One victim was shot in the leg and taken to Regional One. Another victim was shot in the chest and pronounced dead on the scene.

Photo courtesy of MPD

Tuesday, Markavious Howard was caught driving a stolen car. Police tried to do a traffic stop, but Howard drove away. After a foot chase, he was taken into custody.

Markavious Howard is being charged with First Degree Murder, Especially Aggravated Burglary, Attempted Especially Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Theft of Property $2,500-$10,000 and Evading Arrest.

He is set to appear in court Wednesday.

It has not been said whether or not the other suspects were taken into custody.