MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is now behind bars months after a crash killed a firefighter and injured multiple others in August.

The crash happened at Crump and Danny Thomas in South Memphis on August 10 just after 8 p.m.

Four months after the crash, Maurice Yarbrough is now faces several charges.

David Pleasant, a 32-year fire department veteran, was killed in the crash, and three other firefighters were hurt.

Scene at E.H. Crump and Wellington (Bria Jones, WREG)

According to the City of Memphis, the fire department was responding to a fire in the 500 block of Cambridge Avenue when an MFD truck was hit.

According to police, Pleasant was the driver of Truck 5 stationed at Fire Station 8.





David Pleasant

Yarbrough is charged with vehicular homicide and failure to exercise due car among other things.

It is not clear yet why Yarbrough is just now under arrest.

He is due in court Friday morning.