MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with first-degree murder after police say he shot a man in the back and head at a Berclair apartment complex.

Police said when they arrived at the Grahamwood Place Apartments in the 4000 block of Summer Avenue Friday night, they found Mark Thomas face down in the parking lot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said the shooter, later identified as 22-year-old Don Jackson, was seen talking to Thomas, and when Thomas walked away, Jackson pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Thomas multiple times in the back.

They said after Thomas fell to the ground, Jackson stood over Thomas and shot him several times in the head.

Jackson is scheduled to go before a judge on Tuesday.