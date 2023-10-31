MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say they have arrested one of three carjackers who took a Mercedes at gunpoint from a teenage boy last month in East Memphis.

The 17-year-old victim was blocked by three individuals in a white Kia Sport in the middle of the day on River View Road. He said one of the suspects jumped out of the Kia, pointed a gun at him, took his keys and wallet, and slapped him.

River View Road in East Memphis. WREG photo.

A 72-year-old man on the street said the same men tried to carjack him, but he yelled at them in Hebrew, and they got back in the Kia. He said he watched them approach the teen driver.

Dashun Allen, 22, was developed as a suspect and later identified as one of the carjackers. Allen has been charged with carjacking, attempted carjacking, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and theft of property.

Investigators said when Allen and the other suspects left in the victim’s Mercedes Benz, they left behind the white Kia that was stolen the same day in South Memphis.

Stolen 2016 Mercedes Benz SLK230

After the carjacking, the victim’s parents told WREG how lucky they felt that their son was not hurt but said he was shaken up by what happened and afraid to drive.

“He said, ‘For the foreseeable future, I want y’all to take me to school again,’” Ken said Goff.

Police have not said if the 2016 Mercedes Benz SLK230 was recovered.

Allen is scheduled to go before a judge on Wednesday.