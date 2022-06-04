MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been charged with multiple counts after officers said she shot into a residence with children inside.

The victim said she and her three children were inside their home on May 2 when Johari Jenkins fired shots into the residence. According to police, the children said Jenkins, 23, shot into the home and said, “I hope I hit one of them little (expletive).”

Jenkins then walked to the second floor and fired more shots into the living room.

Court documents said a witness in another apartment heard Jenkins said “Since I already got a charge on me, I might as well get another one today by killing you and your kids (expletive).”

According to the affidavit, a third witness said she was inside her apartment and saw Jenkins shooting inside the second floor window of the victim’s home. The witness said she heard Jenkins say, “I hope I hit one of your kids, and I’m going to kill you next (expletive).”

The witness also said Jenkins threw a glass bottle at the victim’s front windshield of her car and kicked out the back window.

Jenkins was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, employment of a firearm and vandalism.

She is expected to appear in court on June 6.