MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a bank robbery that took place in Midtown Friday morning.

According to MPD, the robbery happened at Independent Bank in the 1700 block of Union Avenue a little before 10:30 a.m.

Two armed men robbed the bank and fled the scene in a gray sedan, police say.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.