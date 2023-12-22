MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a bank robbery that took place in Midtown Friday morning.
According to MPD, the robbery happened at Independent Bank in the 1700 block of Union Avenue a little before 10:30 a.m.
Two armed men robbed the bank and fled the scene in a gray sedan, police say.
Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.