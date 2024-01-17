MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several armed suspects were detained after police say they were trying to steal cars from a parking garage in Downtown Memphis.

Mitch Whitten and Andrew Marts say chaos ensued Wednesday morning in front of their apartment on Georgia Street.

Whitten said at around 6:50 a.m., he heard an alarm outside his window and saw a man climbing out of the sunroof.

“I did visually see a man hop out of that car and get into a little silver car and drive away with his buddies, it looked like,” said Whitten.

Memphis Police say this stemmed from a reported shooting at a parking garage on Tennessee Street.

People in the area say a garage was left open to prevent it from freezing shut. However, a group of thieves saw it as an opportunity to try stealing a car.

MPD was notified that shots were fired, but no one was injured. By the time they arrived, the suspects were gone.

Moments later, police were told that three armed suspects were running towards the movie theater on Front Street.

Two other suspects were later detained along with a stolen vehicle.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

Many people we spoke to expressed their frustrations with crime in the downtown area. “Crime is just ridiculous. It’s gotten to the point where I’ve debated actually moving out of the city because of the crime itself,” one resident said.

However, Memphis Police say things are moving in a positive direction this year so far.

Compared to this time last year, MPD says they are seeing a 25 percent decrease in all part-one crimes city-wide. That includes homicide, burglary, robbery, rape, vehicle theft, aggravated assault, and larceny.