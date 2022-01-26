SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A chase and shooting with a man deputies say waved a rifle at them ended with an officer shooting the man early Wednesday morning in Cordova.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they noticed a vehicle stopped at Houston Levee and Pisgah Road around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. A deputy stopped to check on the person inside.

That’s when they say the man in that vehicle waved a rifle and barricaded himself inside. A SWAT team was called and negotiated with the man for over an hour to get him to exit the vehicle.

As the SWAT team tried to establish communication, the man sped off, damaging a SWAT team vehicle and a deputy’s vehicle. The suspect fired several shots during a pursuit, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a slow-speed chase went on for about five miles until the man reached a dead end near Dexter Road and Milbrey Street.

Authorities say the man finally exited his vehicle with a rifle around 2 a.m., causing a SWAT officer to fire shots, according to Keli McAlister from TBI.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the suspect’s identity at this time.

This story will be updated.