MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired and a man robbed in an early-evening robbery on a street in Cooper-Young.

According to a police report, the robbery happened on Oliver near Cox around 7 p.m. Monday.

A man told police he was walking on the sidewalk when a black, four-door car pulled up next to him. He heard three shots fired, and two males wearing ski masks jumped out and pointed a large pistol in his face.

They robbed him of his iPhone and wallet. The victim apparently didn’t hear them coming because he had earbuds on, a witness said.

A neighbor who didn’t want to be identified said she ran outside as soon as she heard the shots and asked if everybody was okay.

At that point, she said the robbers took what they wanted and drove off. She says it all happened so fast, they didn’t get any identifying information.

“In the height of all that, we didn’t get the license plate, all the things you think, it was just chaos,” she said.

The victim was not physically injured. She gave him a hug afterward.

A crime map of the area east of Cooper shows several other incidents in the last six months, many of them related to stolen cars and items in cars.

Other neighbors tell us the mounting crime makes them want to move — but not the witness to this crime.

“It’s going to happen in front of everybody’s house. There’s so many guns in this country. I don’t think it’s a zip code thing. It’s this is the country we live in sadly enough,” she said.