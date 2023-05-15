MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were caught on camera robbing employees at gunpoint at a Midtown restaurant.

It happened Monday morning at Frida’s Mexican Restaurant on Madison Avenue.

Surveillance video shows workers prepping for the day when two men entered the restaurant through a back door.

There’s chaos as some of the workers try to escape. One employee is seen going into what appears to be a freezer. Another worker is forced into the dining area where the suspects try to get money from the register.

The worker had trouble opening the drawer so the suspects broke the machine and took the drawer.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.