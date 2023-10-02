MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for three men after employees at a Whitehaven restaurant were robbed at gunpoint.

Police said on Sept. 27, around 2 a.m., the suspects entered the Cook Out restaurant on Elvis Presley Boulevard by following an employee in through a side door, pointed guns at the employees, and made everyone lie on the floor.

The trio got away with three cash tills and a clear plastic container filled with money.

MPD released surveillance video of the incident and photos of the suspects Monday.

Police said the suspects fled the scene in a light colored sedan.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.