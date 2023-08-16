MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man who was caught on camera stealing money from a business in Cordova.

Surveillance video released by Memphis Police shows a man wearing a gray hoodie holding a silver revolver walking into the Plato’s Closet on North Germantown Parkway Friday night.

Police say the suspect demanded everyone inside the store to get on the floor and forced employees to open the cash registers. He then put the cash in his pockets before walking out of the store.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.