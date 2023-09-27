MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three armed robbers are accused of forcing their way into a restaurant in Whitehaven while holding employees at gunpoint.

It was business as usual at the Cook Out location on Elvis Presley Boulevard in Whitehaven. However, new cooks were in the kitchen early Wednesday morning as three armed male suspects forced their way through an employee door.

Memphis Police said just after 2 a.m., a woman told officers her male coworker knocked on the door during his smoke break to be let in. She said when she opened the door, three men came up behind him, forcing their way into the business.

A man wearing a black Taco Bell shirt and ski mask forced the woman to lay on the ground while pointing a gun at her.

This was alarming news for customers like Vanessa Morley.

“I just find it very shocking that they got robbed when they don’t have no access to customers to get inside it’s drive-thru only,” said Morley.

The victims told police all three suspects were armed with guns, demanding they give up their phones. Thankfully, no one was hurt, but police say the male victim was treated for chest pains on the scene.

As Morley picked up her special made order Wednesday, she said she feels for the workers.

“That’s horrible. I couldn’t imagine being a worker,” Morley said. “Having to get on the ground and they take your cellphones and everything. I’d be terrified. I would be scared to come to work. You know they don’t get paid a lot.”

MPD said the suspects managed to get $4,500 in cash from the register before running away.

“It definitely hurts the business and the community because you don’t feel safe to even go out at two in the morning because what happens if you were here when it was going down,” Morley said.

MPD said there is surveillance video that should help them catch the suspects. If you know anything that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.