MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are reportedly investigating two armed robbery calls that happened just minutes apart in Cordova.

Memphis Police say officers responded to an armed robbery at the Bank of Bartlett on Germantown Parkway at around 1:43 p.m. Friday. Just a few minutes later, at 1:47 p.m., officers were called to First Horizon Bank across the street on Trinity Road.

Police say the suspect was driving a black Infiniti. Memphis Police did not say if the suspect managed to steal any money.

Memphis Police say this is an “active and ongoing” investigation.

