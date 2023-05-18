MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for three men accused of committing two robberies and shooting into a family’s home Monday evening.

According to reports, at 4:40 p.m., officers responded to a robber in the 1400 block of Russwood Road in Nutbush. The victim was standing in his driveway when three men armed with guns got out of an Infiniti and rushed toward him.

WATCH VIDEO OF THE INCIDENT

The suspects, wearing dark clothing and face masks, took several items and fled the scene westbound on Jamaica, police say.

About 15 minutes later, another victim reported a robbery in the 1500 block of Duke Avenue. A group of people stood outside when two armed men exited an Infiniti. MPD says one man pointed a gun at them while the other patted them down and took items.

Before they left the scene, the suspects allegedly fired two shots into the house.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-274.