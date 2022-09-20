MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Indiana man who allegedly demanded free gas at gunpoint from a convenience store clerk in Memphis is in custody.

Ryan Bateson, 40, is charged with aggravated robbery and reckless endangerment in the incident, which happened Aug. 25 at the Marathon gas station at 2864 Thomas Street, police said.

Around 2:15 a.m., police say Bateson drove a white Ford Flex with Texas plates up to a gas pump, then walked inside the store waving a handgun around while demanding the clerk turn on the pumps and give him $100 in free gas. Other customers were in the store at the time.

He walked back to the SUV, then came back inside the store and fired one shot while demanding the pumps be turned on, police said. While he was inside, a woman got out of the Ford Flex, walked into the store and grabbed two bottles of Sprite, then ran out without paying, police said.

The clerk turned on a pump and the man put $20 of gas into the SUV, firing one more shot before driving north on Thomas, police said.

Bateson was arrested by police in Brighton, Tennessee after he wrecked the Ford Flex about an hour later near Brighton. While in custody in Tipton County, police say he gave a full confession to the robbery and firing the shots inside and outside the store.

Bateson was recently extradited from Tipton County custody to the Shelby County Jail, where records show he was booked Monday. A court hearing is set for Wednesday.