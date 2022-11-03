MEMPHIS, Tenn. —- A man is facing charges after he reportedly threatened two women with a gun because he found trash near his door.

Kesean Montague, 27, was arrested Thursday and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Memphis Police officers responded to an apartment building on Autumn Hollow Drive within the Trinity Lake Apartments Wednesday.

According to court documents, the victim told Memphis Police officers Montague confronted her when she got home and accused her of leaving trash at his door.

The victim reportedly told police Montague pointed a gun at her, followed her upstairs, and threatened to kill her.

Court documents say that the victim’s mother witnessed the incident from the parking lot. Montague reportedly told the victim’s mother, “Get your old (expletive) back in the car or I’ll pop your (expletive).”

Officers later executed a search warrant at Montague’s apartment and reportedly found a gun with one 45 caliber round in the chamber and a magazine with approximately 17 rounds.

Montague was taken into custody. Court documents say Montague admitted that he followed the victim and threatened her while he was armed.