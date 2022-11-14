MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 20-year-old man who allegedly brought a gun to a Mississippi high school basketball game last week escaped police custody and is now on the run.

Mohammed Christopher Bernard of Southaven, Mississippi is the subject of a search by multiple agencies, Coldwater Police Chief Rickey Dandridge said Monday.

Dandridge said police were called to the Coldwater High School gymnasium Thursday, during a game between Coldwater and Potts Camp, for a possible armed party. Police said they noticed everyone running out of the gym and initially thought there was a fight.

Former Senatobia Police chief Steve Holt, who is now a substitute math teacher, saw the suspect with a weapon, followed him and tackled him, Dandridge said.

Bernard, a former student with a criminal record, was found armed with a loaded 9 mm Glock, Dandridge said. No shots were fired.

Bernard was handcuffed and taken to the Coldwater Police Department for transfer to the Tate County Jail. While officers had their back turned, Dandridge said Bernard walked out a back door.

The chief says his department made a mistake. He hopes Bernard will turn himself in, or someone will call Tate County Crime Stoppers with information.

New security procedures are in place at Tate County schools. Clear bags and metal detector wand searches are now required at sports events.