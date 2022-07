MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas woman has died after a crash on I-55, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-55 in Mississippi County around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Reports say Brittany Woodson, 27, lost control of her car after she attempted to switch lanes to avoid hitting other vehicles, causing her to collide with the back of a tractor trailer.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.