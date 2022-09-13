MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A woman and her unborn child are fighting for their lives following a shooting Monday night in Wynne, Arkansas

It happened in the 800 block of Martin Luther King. Wynne Police say when they got there, they found a woman bleeding in the hallway of a home.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital before being airlifted to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis.

The woman and baby are both listed in critical condition.

Officers said they were able to locate a suspect vehicle and made two arrests.