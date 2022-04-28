MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Wynne, Arkansas teacher has been arrested and charged with sexual assault.

Wynne High School teacher Maegan Morian, 23, was booked into the Cross County jail Wednesday afternoon.

Morian teaches art at the high school. According to Wynne Police, authorities began investigating a report of an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student at the school.

Police say investigators determined Morian had “sexual contact” with one of her students.

Morian has been charged with sexual assault in the second degree. She was scheduled to be in court Thursday morning.