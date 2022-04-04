CROSS COUNTY, Ark. — The sheriff of Cross County, Arkansas was shot Sunday, during a chase and shootout that left a suspect and another woman dead.



In a press release, the Arkansas State Police said a pursuit and stand-off with suspects left two dead and two wounded.



According to officials in Arkansas, Parkin Police were called to a home before 9 PM on Sunday April 3. They found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Shoron Selvy, 47, died from their injuries. Another person was transported to Memphis for treatment and is listed as in stable condition.



A witness identified Darius Kirkwood as the person leaving the residence before police arrived. A short time later, a Wynne police officer spotted Kirkwood heading towards Wynne on Highway 64.



The officer attempted to top Kirkwood, who was travelling at a high rate of speed, forcing other motorists from the highway.



Cross County Sheriff’s Deputies joined in the pursuit as Kirkwood made his way through Wynne, and continued to evade law enforcement along U.S. Highway 1 until turning onto a country road and stopping at a dead end.



Officials said Kirkwood ignored commands from deputies and police to exit his vehicle. Officers then approached the vehicle in an attempt to forcibly remove him from the vehicle. Then, gunfire broke out.



Kirkwood died on the scene and Sheriff West suffered a non-life threatening injury. He was taken to Memphis for treatment and released the next day.



