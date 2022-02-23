TRUMANN, Ark. — Wednesday afternoon saw a steady stream of sleet fall in Trumann, Arkansas. The wintry mix came shortly after schools dismissed.

For parents, the goal was to make it home safely before the weather hit.



“I knew that she was going to get out of school early because I knew the weather was coming. My daughter is going to be happy she gets out of school anyway,” Victoria Huneycutt said as she picked her child up from school.

Families were preparing for what’s to come overnight.



“We’re getting blankets and everything ready,” Huneycutt said.

The small town of Trumann has dealt with its share of severe weather. Just recently, they were hit by an ice storm. Then in December, a tornado tore through town.

Amanda McCall said her family lost their home.



“So now we’re downsized to a two bedroom,” McCall said.

With multiple young children at home, they have a seven-, four- and two-year-old to take care of.

McCall still has concerns.



“The only thing worrying you know is the power out and the cold and then me having to miss work because I can’t get to work,” McCall said.

She said if the power does go out, they’ll do what they did when the ice storm hit.



“Last time we just stayed under blankets, and all sat on the couch in the living room,” McCall said.

City officials in Trumann we spoke to are asking people to stay home and stay off the roads.