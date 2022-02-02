MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Prepare for the worst, but hope for the best.”



That seems to be the slogan for folks in Northeast Arkansas. They’re expecting the arrival of a major ice storm overnight.



This winter storm could bring dangerous conditions and power outages.



Folks in and around Mississippi County are stocking up and getting heavy machinery ready to roll.

An Ohio-based utility company staging in Blytheville ahead of the bad weather.

Wednesday afternoon Public Works crews in Blytheville were attaching the city’s one and only snow blade and testing out the departments sand spreader.



They are maintaining a high state of readiness for an expected but dreaded overnight ice storm.



“Ice is a different creature and with snow you can use blades and those types of things to try and help clear out those areas, but ice is one of those things that you just fall at the mercy of,” Mayor James Sanders of Blytheville said.

The city has purchased large amounts of salt and sand to keep local streets passable, but there’s concern a buildup of ice will bring tree limbs down and take power lines out.



Utility crews from “out of state” began staging in Blytheville Wednesday in the Walmart parking lot, ready to assist Entergy with restoring power.

This line up of heavy machinery gave shoppers added incentive to hurry and stock up for the storm.



“Today I’m preparing for this snow/ice apocalypse,” Taylor Riggs of Blytheville said.

Kidding aside, Taylor Riggs is serious about being at least somewhat prepared.



“Gonna get some water, some chips, I guess some stuff we can eat if the power goes out and get some gas when I leave here,” Riggs said.

Folks from neighboring Missouri bought supplies as well.



“I bought milk. I bought lamp oil, I bought de-icer and I bought about a hundred fifty dollars of groceries,” Shelia Richardson of Steele, MO told us.

In the event of power outages, the Mississippi County Union Mission in Blytheville is prepared to shelter at least a hundred persons.

“If their home is without electricity they can come here in our chapel. We’ll have some cots set up, blankets, coffee and snacks,” Lisa Willard said, the Executive Director of Mississippi County Union Mission.



Crews with the Mississippi County Road Department have hundreds of gallons of brine mixture to spread on about a hundred miles of asphalt roads, and heavy machinery to clear downed trees from roadways.



All agencies are urging citizens to check on the welfare of their neighbors, and not to travel if roads are icy.



Above all else, they urge people DO NOT TOUCH OR ATTEMPT TO MOVE DOWNED POWER LINES.