CRITTENDEN CO., Ark. — A Marion, Arkansas, man is being held on $1 million bond after racking up six DWI charges.

Todd Grooms is the chief deputy for the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office. He says Marion Police arrested Anthony Forster Thursday on a felony warrant, charging him with his sixth DWI within 10 years.

“I can tell you he’s a regular in our jail. He’s been here a total of 52 times,” Grooms said.

Grooms says Forster’s rap sheet reads like a short novel.

“A lot of drinking charges,” Grooms said. “Violation of the ignition interlock device, DWI, open container laws. A lot of alcohol-related charges. He’s also had some drug charges as well as other violations.”

Forster, who was also driving with a revoked license, appeared in West Memphis District Court Friday. A disposition on the hearing was not available but the judge ordered Forster held on a $1 million bond.

WREG went to the address listed as Forster’s home in Marion but no one answered the door. Grooms hopes Forster’s “revolving door” jail routine stays closed this time.

“He needs to serve his time and probably the maximum amount. This is a DWI six,” Grooms said.

The deputy prosecuting attorney declined to comment on the charges against Forster, and no one at the Marion Police Department was available to talk.