MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody after police searched for a suspected car burglar in the Oaks Subdivision in Germantown Wednesday morning.

Jermell White, 32, of Pulaski, Arkansas, has been charged with six counts of burglary theft from a motor vehicle, theft of property, and two counts of evading arrest.

Germantown Police said they believed White is responsible for multiple car burglaries.

White is being held in the Germantown jail as he awaits arraignment.