MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An Arkansas high school band made their school proud as they performed in the National Independence Day Parade in Washington D.C. Tuesday.

Last year, the Marion High School Patriot Pride Band was selected as the official Arkansas representative for the parade. They made the journey our nation’s capital Sunday with 158 students, parents, and directors.

The event marks the first time in school history that the band has performed in the parade.

The band was also chosen to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony on July 3 at The Tomb of the Unknown Solider at Arlington National Cemetery.

The Marion School District said the honor comes as the Patriot Pride Band gets ready to participate in the Disney Young Musicians Workshop at Disney World in Florida next spring.