MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The chief of an Arkansas fire department has reportedly died.

Saturday, the Marked Tree Fire Department announced the death of Chief Jamie McCrary. The fire department did not release details on McCrary’s cause of death.

“Chief McCrary leaves behind a life and legacy that will forever be remembered,” the fire department said in a statement. “Please remember his family and community in your prayers.”

The fire department has announced that the department’s flags have been lowered to half-mast to honor McCrary. The department said the flags will remain at half-mast until the day after McCrary’s interment.

The flags at the Marked Tree Fire Department have been lowered to half-mast. (Photo courtesy of the Marked Tree Fire Department)

“Chief McCrary lived a life of service not only to the MTFD but to the Marked Tree Community as a whole,” the department said. “His selfless service contributed to the success of the Marked Tree Fire Department and his legacy will live on throughout the ages. The Marked Tree Fire Department owes an unending debt of gratitude to Chief McCrary and his service.”

Funeral arrangements for McCrary are pending.