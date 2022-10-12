FORREST CITY, Ark.– Parents of a 3-year-old boy in Forrest City, Arkansas are demanding answers and action after he was reportedly hit by a daycare worker.

Jerrett Gray, the father of 3-year-old JaShaun Hines, said his son was, in his words, popped by a female employee at Kids for the Future Daycare Monday morning. He said his ex-wife reportedly witnessed the incident and called him.

“She was like, ‘the lady just hit my son in front of me,'” he said.

Gray was told by his ex-wife that the female assistant on the daycare van hit the child.

“She was putting him on the van and you know how kids be in the morning time, and I guess she had him a little tight or something like that and he tried to bite her or he bit her and she popped him,” Gray said.

The wheels are in motion for Forrest City Police to move forward with investigating the complaint against the worker after WREG came to get answers about the incident from daycare operators.

“Whenever you come down I guess you made contact with them and started your story, they have reached back out to us and gave us the information,” said Assistant Police Chief Major Eric Varner.

Police were waiting to get surveillance video from the incident and they were about to issue a subpoena for the video.

“We have a detective there as we speak, from what I’ve been told, also getting video footage or surveillance from the van the child was on when the altercation supposedly took place,” Varner said.

Police will review the van’s surveillance video, set up a meeting with the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and move forward to make an arrest if warranted.

In the meantime, Jerrett Gray just wants daycare workers to think before they act.

“Small pop, big pop…it don’t matter. You can’t put your hands on these kids,” he said. “You can’t bring your anger issues from home and take it out on these kids, no matter what they do to you. You trained to handle them in a professional way.”

Bess Heisler Ginty, chief executive officer of Kids for the Future responded to the alleged incident in the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

“Kids for the Future was made aware of the incident on Monday, October 10. We followed our internal and external procedures upon notification. We reported to our regulators and the state police hotline. This is an ongoing investigation. We have and will continue to cooperate fully with the state and local authorities and regulators.”