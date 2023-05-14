MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The I-55 Arkansas bridge going westbound shut down on Sunday night.
According to Memphis Police, the bridge closed due to an ongoing investigation and will remain closed until further notice.
Please seek alternative routes.
by: Deja Davis
