MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas State Police have issued a missing / endangered child advisory Saturday morning.

Authorities are searching for 9-year-old Nicholas Davis. He was last seen in West Memphis, Arkansas around 9 p.m. on Friday, November 11.

He was last seen in the area of the Courtyard Apartments in West Memphis with his 13-year-old brother. Davis was last seen wearing a red hoodie, camo shorts and blue sandals.

If you have any information or think you have seen this child, you are urged to contact West Memphis Police at 870-735-1210.