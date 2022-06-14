MARION, Ark. — Fourteen dogs are being relocated from the Marion, Arkansas animal shelter after the shelter’s air conditioner broke down in a rising heat wave, officials said Tuesday.

Another three will be kept in an office with air conditioning, the city’s police chief said.

The police chief, who oversees the shelter, said the shelter’s air conditioner broke down about a week ago, but the conditions became an issue with this week’s high temperatures.

The Memphis area is currently under a Heat Advisory, with heat index values of 104-110.

Police said they hope to have a new air conditioning unit running in the shelter in the next 72 hours.

Tuesday, fans, portable coolers and misters were running in the shelter. No animal or human illness due to heat has been reported, police officials said.