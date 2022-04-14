MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A police chase that began in Arkansas after a bank robbery ended in South Memphis on Wednesday.

According to police, Clyde Dear committed the bank robbery at the Evolve Bank & Trust Banking Center in West Memphis, Arkansas around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the $30,000 that was stolen contained a tracking device, which alerted West Memphis police.

West Memphis police attempted to make contact with Dear after the tracking device pinged to him inside a Dodge Durango.

Crime records state Dear refused to stop for the officers, which led to a chase that continued across the I-55 bridge into Memphis.

Shortly after, Memphis Police located the Dodge on Boyd Street near Crump but the suspect was not inside. The Dodge was shown to be registered to Dear.



Police were seen searching on Boyd armed with shotguns, knocking on doors, and looking in car windows. K9 officers were also searching the area.

Officers located a bag of clothing that matched the description of Dear at the time of the robbery. Large amounts of money were also located throughout the area, police said.

Dear was found sitting on a porch a few houses down wearing one Puma sock that matched a sock that was inside the bag of clothes that was located by police.

Dear was taken into custody where he was charged with convicted felon in possession of a handgun, evading arrest, and theft of property.

His bond has been set at $50,000.