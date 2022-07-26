MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested Tuesday in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas and charged with shooting his wife in the neck.

Police said the shooting happened July 18 in the 100 block of Elm Street.

The victim told officers her husband, Johnny Otey, shot her.

She was taken to Regional One in Memphis, and is making a full recovery since her release from the hospital.

Helena-West Helena Police issued an alert for Otey around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. Soon after the alert, police said Otey had been captured.

This story will be updated.