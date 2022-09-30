MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arizona woman was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison after she was caught with fentanyl in Shelby County.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Adalinda Saucedo, 28, has been sentenced for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to the DOJ, an agent with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office West Tennessee Drug Task Force pulled Saucedo over for speeding along I-40 on January 24.

The agent reportedly searched her vehicle and found 5,869 grams of fentanyl.

A federal grand jury indicted Saucedo in March. She reportedly pled guilty to the charge on June 27.

Her sentencing was held Thursday.

After serving 84 months in prison, Saucedo will have to serve four years of supervised release.