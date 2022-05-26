MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is charged with attempted first-degree murder, domestic assault and several other felony charges after police say an argument with a roommate ended with a car full of children shot up outside a Whitehaven apartment.

Police say Latisa Key, 22, was in a verbal argument with her roommate at the Winchester Grove Apartments on May 16 when things turned physical. Another woman at the scene allegedly pepper sprayed the victim and the group began fighting.

The victim left the apartment by car and as she returned, she told police she saw Key, a driver and an unknown man sitting inside Key’s car at the entrance.

The unknown man leaned out of Key’s vehicle and fired several shots at the victim as she drove by, police said.

The woman said her 3-year-old daughter, 2-year-old son, cousin and girlfriend were in the car with her when it was shot. The girlfriend’s leg was grazed by a bullet, police said.

Key has a court hearing set for Thursday. She is in Jail East.