MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The woman who was detained after a man was stabbed to death at an apartment complex in East Memphis has been identified by Memphis Police.

MPD says Tasha Williams is responsible for stabbing her boyfriend and ex-husband Michael Williams.

According to police, around 6:30 Tuesday morning, Tasha and her boyfriend were arguing because he told her he wanted her to take them to a different location to watch a movie.

Tasha refused and that led to the victim hitting her glasses off her face, causing a cut near her eye.

Tasha Williams

Reports state that she went to the kitchen, grabbed a knife, and stabbed him in the chest in the living room. She yelled at him about their relationship problems and attempted to clean the blood, police say.

Michael Williams later died at the hospital.

Tasha Williams is being charged with second-degree murder and is set to appear in court Thursday morning.