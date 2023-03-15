MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing serious charges after police say a game of dominoes turned into a deadly argument over $10 early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened at a home in the 1500 block of Prescott Road.

When officers arrived at the home, witnesses said the suspect, Perry Hughes, was still inside. Hughes was barricaded in his bedroom. He was taken into custody after a brief standoff.

Officers found the victim, identified in police documents as “Antonio,” inside the room in a city trash bin, upside-down and covered in trash. He had been shot several times.

They also found two guns in the bedroom, a mop with what appeared to be blood, and a bucket with what appeared to be bloody water next to the trash bin.

The witnesses said the deadly events unfolded when Hughes decided to celebrate one of his roommates’ birthday by playing dominoes with him and other men that lived in the house.

They said Hughes and one of the men became intoxicated, argued over $10, and started fighting. Both men pointed weapons at each other before the fight ended.

The victim then put his weapon away and moved to hit Hughes. That’s when police say Hughes fired the first shot. Hughes then fired another shot, striking the victim as he turned to run away.

Hughes is charged with second-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and tampering with evidence.