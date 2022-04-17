MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was injured after shots were fired outside of a night club in Parkway Village early Sunday morning.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shots fired call at the Statuz Night Club on American Way just before 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers saw numerous shell casings in the parking lot of the business along with multiple cars struck by gunfire.

A security guard said there were two groups of people inside the club having a verbal altercation with each other. The security guard told both groups to stop arguing or leave the business. One group decides to leave and the second group followed them out of the club.

Police say the second group rushed to the door and shots were fired once the two groups got outside.

A victim attempted to drive a personal vehicle to the hospital but flagged down an ambulance en-route to the hospital, according to MPD.

The victim is listed in non-critical condition.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.