MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were shot in North Memphis due to an argument Tuesday night.
According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Hyde Park at around 11:30 p.m.
A man was found in the 1400 block of Boxwood and taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.
Another man arrived at Regional One in critical condition.
MPD says the suspect fired multiple shots after an argument. This remains an ongoing investigation.