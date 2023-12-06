MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were shot in North Memphis due to an argument Tuesday night.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Hyde Park at around 11:30 p.m.

A man was found in the 1400 block of Boxwood and taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

Another man arrived at Regional One in critical condition.

MPD says the suspect fired multiple shots after an argument. This remains an ongoing investigation.