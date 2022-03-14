CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced continuing maintenance on the Interstate 40 Mississippi River Bridge. Maintenance is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, March 16 and 17.



In a press release, ARDOT said one lane of traffic will be closed in one direction at a time. They said, weather permitting, they would be operating at the following times:



Eastbound outside lane will be closed Wednesday, March 16 at 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Westbound outside lane will be closed on Thursday, March 17 at 5:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.



The bridge will be under inspection at the given times, and ARDOT advises the public that lane closures may be extended or modified based on conditions affecting the inspection.



ARDOT reminds drivers to slow down and minimize distractions when travelling through work zones.

